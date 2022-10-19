Business Break
Air Force symposium prepares military for missions in other countries

Maxwell Air Force base.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 2019, Maxwell Air Force base is bringing back an important symposium to explore issues and opportunities that prepare airmen for success in their military missions.

This will be the 7th annual Air University Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium. It’s hosted by the Air Force Culture and Language Center, which is considered the Air Force’s global Classroom.

This symposium provides a platform for academic discussion on topics like language, region, and culture education in the military. It’s stacked with a line-up of speakers and topics centered around how to best focus the efforts of airmen to develop the skills that are required of a global mission. It’s a two-day summit to give the members of our military their best chance at navigating other countries and other cultures to successfully carry out their missions.

For more information about the AU LREC Symposium, please visit the website.

