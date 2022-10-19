Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says

The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch...
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch component in regards to a critical shortage of skilled labor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work.

The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor says it is a job seeker’s market.

“We had 20,000 new ads that were placed, and that’s up almost 35% from this time last year,” said Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor.

The greatest need for workers right now is in the trucking, medical and retail fields.

”Of course, everyone knows that the hospitality industry took a big hit and it’s still trying return there, so you’ve also got those jobs there at hotels and restaurants and bars,” said Hutchinson.

The Department of Labor is working to help fill those positions and, at the same time, offer Alabamians new opportunities through training.

“And we’re working with employers with K-12 education, two-year colleges and the four-year colleges to develop new training programs,” said Hutchinson.

The Alabama Department of Labor’s Career Center is actually a doorway to all of the training programs. The services at the Career Center system are offered throughout the state. They are free for both job seekers and employers.

The Alabama Department of Labor will announce September’s unemployment rate Friday.

For more information you can visit the Alabama Department of Labor website.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges

Latest News

Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows
Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20
Local Columbus church hosts multi-denominational voting rally
Local Columbus church hosts multi-denominational voting rally
Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows
Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus