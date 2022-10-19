Another Cold Night Ahead; PM Temperatures Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold morning is on tap across the Chattahoochee Valley heading into Thursday with a widespread frost in most spots and some places dipping below the freezing mark. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s in most places. It will be another night of having to protect the pets and plants if you have them outdoors! Afternoon temperatures will be warming up in the coming days with mid to upper 60s on Thursday, lower 70s on Friday, and mid to upper 70s for the weekend. We will see a good supply of sunshine through the weekend, along with dry conditions. For next week, the lower 80s will be back on Monday and Tuesday, but look for rain chances to increase in the Tuesday to Thursday time-frame, with the better chances likely Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the rain coverage as we get closer. Look for another cool-down after the rain moves out.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.