Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cascade Hills Church to host trunk or treat for kids with special needs

Cascade Hills Church to host trunk or treat for kids with special needs
Cascade Hills Church to host trunk or treat for kids with special needs(Source: Safe Kids Columbus)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cascade Hills Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat for children with special needs.

The event is set for Monday, October 24, at Cascade Hills Park from 6 - 8 p.m.

There will be bouncy houses, snacks, decorated trunks and lots of treats.

If you’d like to sign up to decorate a trunk and hand out candy, email Susan Pratt at susanpratt1920@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county

Latest News

Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend.
Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Money-saving tips during colder weather
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip
SaMarc Foundation takes Columbus athletes on educational Bahamas trip