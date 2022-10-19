Cascade Hills Church to host trunk or treat for kids with special needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cascade Hills Church is hosting a trunk-or-treat for children with special needs.

The event is set for Monday, October 24, at Cascade Hills Park from 6 - 8 p.m.

There will be bouncy houses, snacks, decorated trunks and lots of treats.

If you’d like to sign up to decorate a trunk and hand out candy, email Susan Pratt at susanpratt1920@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.