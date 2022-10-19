Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teen who killed a man back in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

19-year-old Tellious Brown went before Judge Bobby Peters in Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, October 18. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including murder, on Oct. 17.

In April 2019, Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road. In the same week of murdering Wilborn, Brown went on a crime spree of stealing a Ford SUV and robbing a Zaxby’s at gunpoint.

Brown admitted to killing Wilborn over a bicycle that Wilborn used for transportation.

Wilborn’s daughter addressed the court saying her father was not homeless and that he will be missed, but she also said she hopes Brown will make better choices moving forward.

“Once again I’m hopeful. He’s a young man - I think that he is on the road to redemption and on the road putting this behind him, and praying the family of the victim, is able to put this behind them as well,” said Defense Attorney William Kendrick.

Brown addressed Wilborn’s family and apologize for taking their father, son, and brother.

