Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media.

The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck.

Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken at the school.

WALB News 10 was sent a copy of the photo. Because the photo originated on social media, and looks like a Snapchat photo, WALB does not have the right permission to use the photo in this online article.

On Wednesday afternoon, Southland Academy Headmaster Larry Collins released a statement.

“The school administration was notified of a concerning social media post involving a few students. The social media post does not represent or embody the values of the school. We have been working with local authorities to maintain a safe environment on campus as a result of this regrettable situation. The school has issued consequences due to violation of the school’s code of conduct. Our mission is to challenge our students to build a stronger mind, body, and spirit. We value every individual and who they are in God’s image,” the statement reads.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on the incident that can be read below.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.