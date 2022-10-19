Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia college student killed by plane propeller at airport while on date

A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane...
A college student in Georgia reportedly walked into the propeller of a single engine plane after a date.(Bidgee / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 AU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.

Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta, and a young woman had flown on the single-engine Cessna to nearby Savannah and back on a date, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald. He said the plane landed safely on the return trip to Statesboro.

The woman “got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane,” Futch said, “and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him.”

Aliyu was a sophomore enrolled at Georgia Southern University, school spokeswoman Melanie Simon said.

A pilot and co-pilot had flown the couple, said Capt. Todd Hutchens of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He said deputies were sharing information they gathered with the FAA and NTSB.

“Nobody is really at fault or anything,” Hutchens said. “It was an accident.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
A pair of The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a...
Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
PART 2: WTVM hosts Georgia House District 2 Congressional Debate
PART 2: WTVM hosts Georgia House District 2 Congressional Debate
PART 1: WTVM hosts Georgia House District 2 Congressional Debate
PART 1: WTVM hosts Georgia House District 2 Congressional Debate