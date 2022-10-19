Business Break
Harris Co. School District to host hiring event next week

The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill...
The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill available positions, including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals.(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill available positions, including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals.

“We hope those interested will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared Stacey Carlisle, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the Human Resources and Transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

The event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25, from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at HCSD’s Central Office - located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

All applications must be submitted online. To apply, click HERE and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.”

