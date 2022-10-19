Business Break
Korea Fuel Tech Company coming to Auburn

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new automotive supplier is coming to Auburn and is investing over $10 million to create job opportunities.

The company is called Korea Fuel Tech and manufactures automotive fuel systems and interior vehicle parts. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said his primary responsibility is to recruit companies like this that can provide jobs for residents in East Alabama and West Georgia.

Korea Fuel Tech America will soon be located In the center of Auburn’s Technology Park south. The company is expected to create around 90 new job opportunities.

The company makes eco-friendly fuel parts, including carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid automotive fuel systems that help reduce air emissions.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said this company is ahead of our time in the automotive world and with the constant change, Auburn is the perfect place for the company.

“Auburn is a very unique place here on I-85, we are between two large car manufacturers we are near a major national airport. We think we’re in a great position to really add to this industry,” Auburn Mayor, Ron Anders.

The headquarters for the company is located in South Korea. They manufacture various automotive parts for companies like Kia, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche and more.

According to an Auburn City press release, the CEO of Korea Fuel Tech America, Howard Kwon, says, “Coming to Auburn enhances our ability to localize production of automotive components in the U.S. and better service our customer base.”

Anders said this also gives Auburn University students a chance to extend their research by partnering up with these big companies that come to the community.

“With those jobs comes great salaries. The city of Auburn depends on those salaries. One percent of everybody’s payroll comes to the city of Auburn and helps us provide all the great services we provide for the community,” said Anders.

