Not done with the Octobrrrr chill yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Unusually cold air for October has settled into the Chattahoochee Valley and made it all the way to north Florida! The coldest temperatures are expected early Thursday before you’ll start noticing a warming trend late in the week.

You can wear the winter attire most of the day Wednesday. Despite full sunshine, it will be chilly. We’ll go from the 30s to near 40 to briefly in the low 60s later this afternoon. This is cold, especially for October standards.

Feeling like winter Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and even colder tonight. As the winds die down, many of us will have a light freeze and some frost. Make sure you keep the pets inside and protect your plants! Morning lows around sunrise will range from the upper 20s in the coldest spots north of Columbus to upper 30s in the warmest spots, meaning plenty of us will be in the low to mid 30s.

The coldest spots will dip below freezing early Thursday. Many of us will be near freezing and have some frost at the very least. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sun and some passing high clouds Thursday. Highs reach the low to mid 60s. After one more morning in the 30s for most Friday morning, you’ll start to feel a warm up by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s! That’s more like what you would expect in fall.

The cold snap lasts a few days. You'll start to notice a difference by the end of the very workweek. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny over the weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s over the weekend. Chilly (but not as cold) early followed up by very pleasant afternoons highs in the mid to upper 70s. 80 degrees isn’t out of the question by early next week. It’s dry until Tuesday or Wednesday when we may get some rain. We’ll keep you posted.

Temperatures return to average by the weekend as we dry for the next several days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

