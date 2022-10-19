Business Break
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect

Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the picture below.

Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)

On October 9, the suspect in the picture shot at an occupied vehicle, with four minor children inside.

If anyone can identify this person, please contact Investigator Duke at 334-448-2813 or Lieutenant Leslie at 334-448-2837. You can remain anonymous.

