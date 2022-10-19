Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road.

The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to bring mail and other documents that contain personal information to be shredded and securely disposed of by Iron Mountain Data Management. Participants can bring up to three kitchen-size trash bags or boxes of material to be shredded. It is not necessary to remove staples or paper clips.

Suggested items include:

Outdated documents

Credit card statements

CDs and DVDs

USB thumb drives

Utility bills

Bank statements

Canceled checks

Tax records

Receipts

Please do NOT bring:

Newspapers

3-ring binders

Plastic protectors/report covers

Plastics, glass, or Styrofoam

Clothing or shoes

Batteries or ammunition

X-rays

Hazardous materials

Shredding personal documents and sensitive materials is one of the surest ways to safeguard confidential information. Shredding paper can also help protect the environment, save on storage space and remove fire hazards.

