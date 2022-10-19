Business Break
Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day

Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend.
Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road.

The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to bring mail and other documents that contain personal information to be shredded and securely disposed of by Iron Mountain Data Management. Participants can bring up to three kitchen-size trash bags or boxes of material to be shredded. It is not necessary to remove staples or paper clips.

Suggested items include:

  • Outdated documents
  • Credit card statements
  • CDs and DVDs
  • USB thumb drives
  • Utility bills
  • Bank statements
  • Canceled checks
  • Tax records
  • Receipts

Please do NOT bring:

  • Newspapers
  • 3-ring binders
  • Plastic protectors/report covers
  • Plastics, glass, or Styrofoam
  • Clothing or shoes
  • Batteries or ammunition
  • X-rays
  • Hazardous materials

Shredding personal documents and sensitive materials is one of the surest ways to safeguard confidential information. Shredding paper can also help protect the environment, save on storage space and remove fire hazards.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

