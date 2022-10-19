Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died.
The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive due to drag racing.
Coroner Buddy Bryant confirmed that 64-year-old Jennifer Durham passed away on the morning of October 19 at the Piedmont Hospital after a medically induced coma.
Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City on the night of the accident when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.
Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the victim from her car.
