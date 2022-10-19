Business Break
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died.

The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive due to drag racing.

Coroner Buddy Bryant confirmed that 64-year-old Jennifer Durham passed away on the morning of October 19 at the Piedmont Hospital after a medically induced coma.

Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City on the night of the accident when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the victim from her car.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

