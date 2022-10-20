Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The former co-owner of an Uptown Columbus restaurant appeared in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing.

Former Animal Farm Restaurant co-owner Dennis Thompson was arrested on several charges after hidden cameras were found in the unisex restroom of the restaurant on 12th Street.

Thompson is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children, eleven charges of unlawful surveillance and six charges of knowingly installing a device to record underneath or through an individual’s clothing.

After the victims’ testimony, a bond was denied by Judge Ben Richardson.

According to the other co-owner, Hudson Terrell, Thompson has been removed from the restaurant and is no longer involved with the business.

