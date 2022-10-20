Business Break
Another Cold Night Ahead; Warm-Up in the Future

Derek's Forecast!


By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus set a new record early this morning with a low at 33, breaking the old record for the date, set back in 1989. It wasn’t technically the record earliest freeze, but many places in our coverage area did dip down to 32 or below this morning. It won’t be quite as cold early Friday morning, but most of us will be down in the 30s with the potential for another frost or freeze for some. Highs on Friday will warm back up to the upper 60s and lower 70s, and we expect mid to upper 70s into the weekend. The morning lows will start to improve over the weekend too, back to the 40s in most communities. For next week, we will start things off dry with highs in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, but I anticipate dry weather early in the week. our next chances for rain should return in the Wednesday to Friday time-frame, but we will have to fine-tune the timing as we get a little closer.

