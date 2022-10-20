Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns

(Source: Phenix City Schools)
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Central High School Culinary Arts Program privately opens back up to the public for business.

Chef John and his 22 culinary students are again serving what they learn to cook in class to the public.

For the past two years, the Brick Bistro has only been open to teachers and faculty to eat.

At their reopening, students and Chef John unveiled a new menu, cookbook and tasty samples for guests stopping by to enjoy.

Students in the program say they were excited about the reopening.

“It was a bitter-sweet moment and only bitter-sweet because of how nerve-wracking we were. Since this is only for 3rd and 4th periods, my classmates we didn’t have a lot of time to get prepared. We wanted it to be perfect, so we were stressing a lot. But, now that we’re here and everything is going good. They’re loving the food so we feel great. Chef John has given us so many gems for life when we graduate high school, so it just makes me feel not worried about the future because I know culinary prepares us for the future,” said student Kyrie Tate.

The Bistro is open Wednesday through Friday between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

Latest News

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
'Love Thy Neighbor' organization speaks on upcoming event
'Love Thy Neighbor' organization speaks on upcoming event in Columbus
Odis Spencer Stadium hosts first game
Odis Spencer Stadium hosts first game