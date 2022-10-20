Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Central High School Culinary Arts Program privately opens back up to the public for business.

Chef John and his 22 culinary students are again serving what they learn to cook in class to the public.

For the past two years, the Brick Bistro has only been open to teachers and faculty to eat.

At their reopening, students and Chef John unveiled a new menu, cookbook and tasty samples for guests stopping by to enjoy.

Students in the program say they were excited about the reopening.

“It was a bitter-sweet moment and only bitter-sweet because of how nerve-wracking we were. Since this is only for 3rd and 4th periods, my classmates we didn’t have a lot of time to get prepared. We wanted it to be perfect, so we were stressing a lot. But, now that we’re here and everything is going good. They’re loving the food so we feel great. Chef John has given us so many gems for life when we graduate high school, so it just makes me feel not worried about the future because I know culinary prepares us for the future,” said student Kyrie Tate.

The Bistro is open Wednesday through Friday between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.