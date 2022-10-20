Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and PAWS Humane Society will host The Bow-Wows and Meows Trunk or Treat event.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4910 Milgen Road.

The event will include pet costume contests, pet ownership information, and the opportunity to meet and greet adoptable pets.

Kids can participate in arts and crafts, and candy/treats will be provided.

For additional questions, contact Contreana Pearson, Interim Division Manager, at 706-653-4512.

