Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event

Bow-Wows and Meows
Bow-Wows and Meows
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and PAWS Humane Society will host The Bow-Wows and Meows Trunk or Treat event.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4910 Milgen Road.

The event will include pet costume contests, pet ownership information, and the opportunity to meet and greet adoptable pets.

Kids can participate in arts and crafts, and candy/treats will be provided.

For additional questions, contact Contreana Pearson, Interim Division Manager, at 706-653-4512.

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Trick-or-treat times
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
