Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus sexual assault clinic hosting fundraiser to keep services

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local sexual assault clinic is looking for your help to keep its services open.

The Center at 909 recently discovered that $65,000 of federal funding would be cut.

Now the Center has a fundraiser to help them keep counseling and other services going for the clients they serve.

On October 27, they will auction several pieces of art to help raise those funds.

The Center says people that have been sexual assault need the organization to heal from the trauma.

“We want to be here, and we want to stay available 24 hours a day, you know? And to have the tough conversation and to let people know you can get help,” said Abby Moorman, victim advocate coordinator.

The fundraiser will be on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Deadly Oklahoma crash kills three Columbus children

Latest News

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
King Honda in Opelika returns after 14 years
King Honda in Opelika returns after 14 years
Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns
Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns