Columbus sexual assault clinic hosting fundraiser to keep services

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local sexual assault clinic is looking for your help to keep its services open.

The Center at 909 recently discovered that $65,000 of federal funding would be cut.

Now the Center has a fundraiser to help them keep counseling and other services going for the clients they serve.

On October 27, they will auction several pieces of art to help raise those funds.

The Center says people that have been sexual assault need the organization to heal from the trauma.

“We want to be here, and we want to stay available 24 hours a day, you know? And to have the tough conversation and to let people know you can get help,” said Abby Moorman, victim advocate coordinator.

The fundraiser will be on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

