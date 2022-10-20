Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Deadly Oklahoma crash kills three Columbus children

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus children were killed in a crash in Oklahoma.

State troopers confirmed they were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victims were ages six, eight and nine.

The accident happened on Oct. 19 in Leflore County, about 140 miles southeast of Tulsa, around 9:30 a.m.

Two other victims were involved in the deadly crash, including 31-year-old Arrie Matthews from the Fountain City and 37-year-old Christopher Britford from Tuscaloosa. However, both are reported in stable condition.

Officials say the Alabama man was driving a 2017 Volvo Truck, and no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

There are no further details on why the victims were in Oklahoma.

News Leader 9 will provide more as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

Latest News

Central High School in Phenix City’s culinary arts program returns
Bow-Wows and Meows
Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event
New Burlington location to open October 29
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Leaders Talk Robotics With East Alabama Leaders
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Leaders Talk Robotics With East Alabama Leaders