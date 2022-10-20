Deadly Oklahoma crash kills three Columbus children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus children were killed in a crash in Oklahoma.

State troopers confirmed they were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victims were ages six, eight and nine.

The accident happened on Oct. 19 in Leflore County, about 140 miles southeast of Tulsa, around 9:30 a.m.

Two other victims were involved in the deadly crash, including 31-year-old Arrie Matthews from the Fountain City and 37-year-old Christopher Britford from Tuscaloosa. However, both are reported in stable condition.

Officials say the Alabama man was driving a 2017 Volvo Truck, and no one in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

There are no further details on why the victims were in Oklahoma.

