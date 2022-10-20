Early season cold snap: What Farmers and Gardeners should expect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been longer than a decade since cold air has knocked at our door this early in the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures dropping early might have an affect on farmers and gardeners.

“We’ve already hit the 30s in Columbus and that’s the earliest it happened in October since 2009,” says WTVM Meteorologist Tyler Allender.

Frost this year is here 2 to 3 weeks earlier than usual according to WTVM Storm Team 9.

According to Mercy Med farmer Keith Sims, this light frost coming in will do it’s job of getting rid of crops that are dormant and almost out of season.

“There’s not a whole lot you have to do before you get to that 27 degree day when it’s a really hard frost,” says Sims.

Sims says there is no need to worry for hearty plants like cabbage, collards, or kale until a harder frost comes.

“I like when the frost comes because it does the work of making the soil temperature cooler and the grass goes dormant when you don’t have to mow your grass near as much, weeds don’t grow as fast. It’s actually really nice,” says Sims.

There are a few plants that are not considered cold hearty that will suffer from the early frost such as tomatoes, basil, and muscadines, but Sims says they’re pretty much out of season anyway.

Home gardeners can use bed sheets to protect over their plants. Jennifer Davidson warns against using plastic to cover plants.

“You may want to throw a sheet over them during the freezing moments, putting a plastic drop cloth sometimes can burn them so you have to be really careful putting plastic on a plant,” says Davidson County Manager for Extension.

Sims says this frost is the last call to prepare a winter garden once it gets warmer as the frost passes through.

“As it gets in the winter the daylight gets shorter, the sun is lower in the sky and it’s cooler temperature. So you need to establish your home winter garden if you want to do that probably right after this cold frost,” says Sims.

The unusually cold mornings are expected to last through the end of the week as temperatures get warmer this weekend.”

“That’s the beauty of fall cold snaps, they don’t last long, this one is really packing a punch, but by the weekend, it’s business as usual.”

