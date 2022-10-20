Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Online charter school, the Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA), celebrated its 2022 Fall Community Day across the state.

GCA students in the Columbus area met with their classmates, in person, at Oxbow Meadows.

Students spent time learning about reptiles, exploring the wetlands and gaining a better understanding of decomposition.

The cyber academy works to set aside two days out of the year to host Fall and Spring community days for the purpose of social enrichment.

It is beneficial that students and parents across Georgia use these days to interact outside of the virtual classroom settings.

“Our virtual students as much as we work to help them interact and feel socialized and feel connected theirs only so much we can do in a virtual setting so we have an entire program developed to community events,” said Courtney McIvey, high school social worker.

Other locations selected for Fall Community Day this year are Metro Atlanta, Middle Georgia, West Georgia, South Georgia and Coastal Georgia.

