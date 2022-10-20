Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20.

The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, they will close at 11 p.m.

The fair will be in town until Sunday, Oct. 30.

