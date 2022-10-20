Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing.

27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an autopsy revealed the baby died from blunt impact injuries to the head and dead trauma inflicted by others.

The suspect, Tanyankia Roberts, appeared in court this morning. However, Judge Ben Richardson said he needed time to review court documents since he was not the original judge assigned to the case.

There was no hearing, and it was rescheduled for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

Latest News

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
Auburn City Council approves city murals and public art
'Love Thy Neighbor' organization speaks on upcoming event
'Love Thy Neighbor' organization speaks on upcoming event in Columbus
Odis Spencer Stadium hosts first game
Odis Spencer Stadium hosts first game