Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing.

27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an autopsy revealed the baby died from blunt impact injuries to the head and dead trauma inflicted by others.

The suspect, Tanyankia Roberts, appeared in court this morning. However, Judge Ben Richardson said he needed time to review court documents since he was not the original judge assigned to the case.

There was no hearing, and it was rescheduled for Dec. 21.

