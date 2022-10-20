King Honda in Opelika returns after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business.

“Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna.

Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new King Honda dealership in Opelika to finally open. She said she had been a Honda car owner for three years, and the new location is right across from where she works.

“This one is like five times the size and gives them more opportunity to bring in better inventory selections and stuff, so it’s going to be totally awesome,” said Hanna.

The new two-story Honda facility features a new service department, more amenities, and of course brand-new cars. The new dealership is located in Opelika at the corner of Gateway Drive and Pepperrell Parkway.

General Manager Rob Crank said they hadn’t decided yet if the old location in Auburn will stay open, but he says the new location should be ready for customers in November.

“When you talk about a new facility and facility of this size, everything takes time. We wish it could of taken less time to get done, and I think both Auburn and Opelika is going to love the new facility,” said Crank.

Honda Owner Jewel Krings said her family had been Honda owners her entire life, and having a bigger store means less wait time.

“I like the durability of the car; we’ve always gone up to 250 thousand miles on our vehicles, so just the reliability of the car,” said Krings.

After multiple attempts of asking the manager and calling the owners, no one would explain why it took 14 years for this location to finally open. Crank said they are still working on getting everything set up inside and out, but they are estimating that customers will have to wait two more weeks.

“It’s a great new store that I know people have been waiting for us to open. We can’t wait to show it off. We can’t wait for them to come in and see us,” said Crank.

The public will be notified when the official grand opening of this King Honda dealership will be.

