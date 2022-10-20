Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Leaders Talk Robotics With East Alabama Leaders

By Jason Dennis
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - The U-S Army is going more and more high-tech, as Fort Benning leaders told a group in East Alabama that they need help from industries in the Chattahoochee Valley to stay on the cutting edge.

The Army of the future was a hot topic at a military legislative luncheon hosted by the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce. Various elected officials, local business advocated and members of the Ft. Benning Command Staff met in Phenix City.

“East Alabama is key to the focus that we have in terms of robotics and artificial intelligence,” Fort Benning Robotics Requirements Deputy Dir. Ted Maciuba said.

“And the importance is, we can leverage the skill sets both in the military but also important in the surrounding area, especially with the universities, keep people here, grow the industry here over time,” Fort Benning Robotics Director COL Robert Ryan said.

U.S. Army leaders say A.I. is key in the Pentagon’s efforts to modernize and autonomous robots could improve how effective and safe front line fighters are. One Colonel from Fort Benning says the increase in technology needs means there needs to be a strong relationship with communities on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

“It’s not just service-oriented, but it’s going to have to become tech-oriented to support the war fighter of the future,” COL Ryan told us.

Maciuba, in talking about the collaboration, said, “It’s the military mission and commercial mission...and a lot of our solutions are going to be commercial.”

The 4-year-old Close Combat Lethality Task Force, which is now headquartered at Fort Benning, is turning to business leaders for the Army of the Future, which was the focus of a robotics conference a few years ago in Columbus. Army officers told the East Alabama group, they want to learn more from academia and the community.

“How are we pursuing and modernizing? And what do we need to do differently to be an effective force for America’s Army?,” COL Ryan said.

They are working with East Alabama and nearby businesses to get those answers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

Latest News

Bow-Wows and Meows
Columbus animal shelters to host trunk or treat event
New Burlington location to open October 29
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Voters casting ballots at presidential levels | 2022 Georgia election news
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020