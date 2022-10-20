New Burlington location to open October 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burlington Stores is opening a new location in Columbus.

The new store will be located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 2300. The new store is a relocation of the store previously located on Airport Thruway.

The new store will allow shoppers to enjoy more deals, steals, and a clean store design.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be relocating a store to Columbus. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products.”

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, October 28.

The first 200 customers, 18 and up, will receive a five-dollar bonus card.

On Saturday, October 29, the first 200 customers will receive a Burlington buck scratch, and on Sunday, October 30, customers will receive a free Burlington tote.

