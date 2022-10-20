Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New Burlington location to open October 29

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burlington Stores is opening a new location in Columbus.

The new store will be located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 2300. The new store is a relocation of the store previously located on Airport Thruway.

The new store will allow shoppers to enjoy more deals, steals, and a clean store design.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be relocating a store to Columbus. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products.”

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, October 28.

The first 200 customers, 18 and up, will receive a five-dollar bonus card.

On Saturday, October 29, the first 200 customers will receive a Burlington buck scratch, and on Sunday, October 30, customers will receive a free Burlington tote.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder
Columbus teen sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to April 2019 murder

Latest News

2 Alabama businesses fined for violating Child Labor Laws
WAWA SANDWICH
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
Gas prices are expected to increase with OPEC cutting oil production.
AAA Alabama says OPEC cut to oil production will force gas prices to increase
WestRock Paper Mill preparing for lockout