The peak of the cold snap behind us, Getting warmer toward the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After near record lows this morning, temperatures start to recover from here! It’ll get noticeably warmer by the weekend.

We’ll go from a light freeze and frost in many locations to highs in the mid 60s this afternoon thanks to a mostly sunny sky. Just some occasional high clouds are expected.

Highs reach the mid 60s today! (Source: WTVM Weather)

One more cold night but temperatures will mostly be in the mid 30s to low 40s Friday morning; a couple of the normally colder spots are expected to dip into the low 30s. Patchy frost is definitely a possibility again.

Temperatures will generally be in the 30s to near 40 Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny and milder during the afternoon Friday with temperatures maxing out into the low 70s.

Low 70s are a good bet Friday afternoon! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny to partly cloudy this weekend. It stays dry. Mornings will still be quite chilly, but they’ll generally be in the 40s with a few spots in them upper 30s Saturday morning. Highs in the mid 70s Saturday followed by upper 70s to near 80 Sunday.

A nice weekend is on the way, more typical of fall! (Source: WTVM Weather)

It continues to stay about the same into early next week. We may be a tad warmer than average. However, this is much closer to normal for October than the current cold snap. Looking at the possibility of some showers starting Tuesday or Wednesday next week, but timing is unclear at this point and expect adjustments as we get closer.

Warmer days are ahead any maybe a bit of rain next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

