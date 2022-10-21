Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips.

The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County.

“Based on the information we collected on these five individuals, we were able to establish a nexus with a nationally known criminal street gang,” said Lt. Jeremy Hattaway with the Drug Gang Fugitive Task Force.

Hattaway, who is on the task force, says they are not only facing murder charges but also a long list of other charges, which includes aggravated assault, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act, first-degree criminal damage to property, weapons offenses and felony murder.

“Criminal Gang Act is an enhancement charge on top of other charges that can for one county for certain crimes,” said Hattaway.

More charges mean the crew would face more prison time if convicted.

Attorney General Chris Carr weighed in saying, “We will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Georgia, and we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping people safe. Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is what we will continue working to do each day.”

Local law enforcement is also involved in the effort. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI and Columbus Police Department are all assisting in gang crackdown.

“It’s good. I think it’s good for our community the citizens to know we are diligently working together to not only catch the criminals who are doing it but that we are properly charging everyone who is associated with doing it.”

On Oct. 21, Elysia Cooley was arrested in Muscogee County. Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for Jahiem Davis and Mike Brown, Sr.

Although the motive is unclear of what happened in the murder of Samedi at the Luther Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue, authorities believe they all knew now another.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.