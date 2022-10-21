Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions.

Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates.

Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow, so does the need for officers.

“When we think about what type of applicant we want, honesty and ingenuity,” said Jude Hackett, Auburn Police Captian.

The hiring process consists of a variety of tests, but one that recently has been removed is the writing test, which Hackett says has brought in more applicants.

“When we compared what exactly that test was measuring with the needs of law enforcement now with technology, and the community and policing, it just really wasn’t reflective of that skills set that we really want to see.”

Right now, Hackett says several officers are working part-time and, eventually, in the near future, will be full-time employees, which will increase their coverage area.

“We have more people on the road every day and every night than we ever have. That will come when we do fill all of those spots.”

The captain says they are looking for people to represent the city, and those chosen should be honored to work for the department.

“It is an honor for someone to go through that process which is difficult, and people that want to challenge themselves and potentially have a career that can be very rewarding they should come see us.”

