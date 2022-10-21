Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Georgia State Patrol performed a citywide crime suppression operation from Oct. 14 - 16.

According to CPD, during the three-day operation, law enforcement covered multiple areas in Muscogee County and made contact with individuals violating state laws.

Columbus police say officers and troopers used many resources during the process, including technology, intelligence, aerial assets and more.

The crime suppression detail resulted in the following,

  • 656+ contacts with people
  • 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)
  • 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)
  • 38 criminal arrest warrants served
  • 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (1 stolen)
  • 420 traffic citations issued
  • 570 traffic warnings issued
  • 26 DUI arrests
  • 19 vehicles impounded (arrests)
  • Five vehicle pursuits
  • Three validated gang members arrested
  • 97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)
  • Ten pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)
  • Six Drug-related objects seized
  • Five vehicle accidents investigated

Officials say the purpose of the detail is to decrease crime by increasing the number of officers and troopers in specific areas. Additionally, the operation is part of their proactive policing to combat overall crime in the city.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Deadly Oklahoma crash kills three Columbus children
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

Latest News

Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus
Mauriceo Antonio Edwards
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
First week of early voting features record turnout | 2022 Georgia election news
A cold start will be replaced by a beautiful afternoon. The weekend is looking good!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go