Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Georgia State Patrol performed a citywide crime suppression operation from Oct. 14 - 16.
According to CPD, during the three-day operation, law enforcement covered multiple areas in Muscogee County and made contact with individuals violating state laws.
Columbus police say officers and troopers used many resources during the process, including technology, intelligence, aerial assets and more.
The crime suppression detail resulted in the following,
- 656+ contacts with people
- 48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)
- 99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)
- 38 criminal arrest warrants served
- 27 contacts with people armed with firearms (1 stolen)
- 420 traffic citations issued
- 570 traffic warnings issued
- 26 DUI arrests
- 19 vehicles impounded (arrests)
- Five vehicle pursuits
- Three validated gang members arrested
- 97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)
- Ten pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)
- Six Drug-related objects seized
- Five vehicle accidents investigated
Officials say the purpose of the detail is to decrease crime by increasing the number of officers and troopers in specific areas. Additionally, the operation is part of their proactive policing to combat overall crime in the city.
