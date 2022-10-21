Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) and Georgia State Patrol performed a citywide crime suppression operation from Oct. 14 - 16.

According to CPD, during the three-day operation, law enforcement covered multiple areas in Muscogee County and made contact with individuals violating state laws.

Columbus police say officers and troopers used many resources during the process, including technology, intelligence, aerial assets and more.

The crime suppression detail resulted in the following,

656+ contacts with people

48 arrests (10 released with a summons to appear in court)

99 criminal charges (10 felonies / 89 misdemeanors)

38 criminal arrest warrants served

27 contacts with people armed with firearms (1 stolen)

420 traffic citations issued

570 traffic warnings issued

26 DUI arrests

19 vehicles impounded (arrests)

Five vehicle pursuits

Three validated gang members arrested

97.6 grams of illegal drugs seized ($3,106 street sale value)

Ten pills containing illegal drugs ($200 street sale value)

Six Drug-related objects seized

Five vehicle accidents investigated

Officials say the purpose of the detail is to decrease crime by increasing the number of officers and troopers in specific areas. Additionally, the operation is part of their proactive policing to combat overall crime in the city.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.