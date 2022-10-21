Drug Take-Back event to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Health Department will host a DEA National Prescription Take-Back event on Oct. 29.

This event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department, located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

Participants can drive through and drop off unused, expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that drug overdose death has increased by nearly 30% in a 12-month study period ending in April 2021.

Drug take-back events have removed more than 7,000 tons of medication with more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Narcan will also be available on-site.

For more information on this event or more locations near you,

