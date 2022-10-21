Business Break
Exchange Club hosting annual fundraiser to benefit youth in Columbus

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Exchange Club is hosting its yearly fundraiser to benefit several youth organizations in Columbus.

A foot-long hotdog, a bag of chips, and a drink cost $8.50, which is all for a good cause.

The last day for the fundraiser will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wynnbrook Baptist Church on River Knoll Way in Columbus.

The Exchange Club has been servicing the area since 1946.

“All the money that we make goes to the community to help our American service projects, our youth project, our Americanism project and our main project is the prevention of child abuse. It’s just important that we have three good days so that we can do these projects,” said Chairman Betty Lindsey.

If you would like to help those worthy causes, stop by the church tonight or tomorrow.

