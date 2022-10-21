Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.(NASA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week.

According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday.

The Orionids are known for their brightness and their speed. NASA says the meteors travel at about 148,000 mph and leave glowing debris in their wake, which lasts for several seconds to minutes.

According to the space agency, the meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour with a velocity of 41 miles per second.

NASA says the Orionids are viewable in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight. It recommends viewers find an area well away from city lights. Onlookers are encouraged to lie flat on the ground with their feet facing southeast if they are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if in the Southern Hemisphere.

The agency said that observers should look for prolonged light explosions when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Trick-or-treat times
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
Deadly Oklahoma crash kills three Columbus children

Latest News

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
Alabama Power creating program to combat high energy bills
Alabama Power creating program to combat high energy bills
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor's suicide
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor’s suicide