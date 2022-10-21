Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A human trafficking suspect is in the Opelika Police Department’s custody following alleged reports.

On Oct. 20, Mauriceo Antonio Edwards, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree human trafficking after an investigation by Opelika detectives.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges for the suspect are still pending.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.