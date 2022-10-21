Business Break
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges

Mauriceo Antonio Edwards
Mauriceo Antonio Edwards(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A human trafficking suspect is in the Opelika Police Department’s custody following alleged reports.

On Oct. 20, Mauriceo Antonio Edwards, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree human trafficking after an investigation by Opelika detectives.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges for the suspect are still pending.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

