Perfect Fall Weekend on Tap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unusually chilly work week I know many of you are ready to get back to some seasonable fall weather. Good news - that’s just what you’ll have for the weekend!

Cool and clear tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

If you’re getting out to any games under the Friday night lights you can expect things to be cool and clear. Overnight lows in the 40s tonight, but if you wear a jacket heading out the door you’ll need to shed it by the afternoon with temperatures warming up to the mid 70s. Out the door temperatures Sunday will only be in the low 50s and lows will continue to warm up throughout the next work week. Afternoon highs will continue warming too, with Sunday topping out in the upper 70s and Monday having many of us back in the 80s! Moisture will be on the rise for the coming days as well, eventually resulting in spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday as another front rolls through and allows the uplift needed to get those showers going. This front won’t really affect our temperatures, as we will stay in the upper 70s and lows 80s throughout the work week.

