Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia.

Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election in a row.

The two debated earlier this week in Atlanta.

On Oct. 20, Abrams held an event at Warehouse 9 on 9th Street in Columbus and will have another stop in Americus next week.

“Hope that they understand that really what it comes down to right now is to vote. We need everyone to get out and vote. We are having a strong open week for early voting, but we don’t want to let that momentum subside not one bit,” said Laura Walker, community organizer.

Abrams has also gotten national attention for how she answered a question on TV about abortion and inflation, saying, “You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

