Stewart County authorities searching for missing woman

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Police Department ask for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old woman

According to authorities, Lavetta “Jean” Protho often travels between Richland and Preston, Georgia.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on this missing woman’s whereabouts, contact the Richland County Police at 229-887-3530.

