Uptown Columbus businesses to host first Cars on Broadway event

Cars on Broadway
Cars on Broadway(Source: Cars on Broadway)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus’ first Cars on Broadway event is coming this Saturday.

The event will be held on the 1100 block on Broadway, starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Eventgoers should expect a mix of unique and exciting cars and family fun.

Participants in the car show will compete for the overall prize, which includes a five-foot trophy and cash, in addition to individual categories.

Families will also enjoy vendors, music provided by DJ Alvin D and DJ F.A.T.T Boi, and live performances by Jordan Miles and others.

This event is free to the public. However, vehicles in the show will have a $20 entry fee.

No parking will be available on either side of the 1100 block of Broadway from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers highly suggest people register their vehicles before the day of the event.

Cars on Broadway is presented by Martini’s on Broadway, Thatz a Wrap, Carnoisseur Detail Studio, Marquay The Goat, ASAP Towing and My Life Entertainment.

For information, click here.

