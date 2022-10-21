Warming trend next several days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures get noticeably warmer over the weekend and early next week so instead of feeling like December, it will feel more like October again!

After a cold start, we warm up quicker today thanks to full sunshine. Highs reach the low 70s on this Friday.

Temperatures fall quickly this evening so bring your jacket and blankets if you’re going to spend any time outside.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures start off around 40 Saturday morning before reaching the mid 70s during the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy sky by the end of the day. Not as cold but still chilly Sunday morning, highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80.

Highs continue to climb to near 80 or just above early next week with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers toward mid-week, but it’s still unclear if a chance will linger the rest of next week. As of now, rainfall doesn’t look too significant so drought conditions may start to reappear in the valley.

