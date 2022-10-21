Business Break
Warming trend next several days

Tyler’s forecast
A cold start will be replaced by a beautiful afternoon. The weekend is looking good!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures get noticeably warmer over the weekend and early next week so instead of feeling like December, it will feel more like October again!

After a cold start, we warm up quicker today thanks to full sunshine. Highs reach the low 70s on this Friday.

We'll see a big temperature swing Friday!
We'll see a big temperature swing Friday!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures fall quickly this evening so bring your jacket and blankets if you’re going to spend any time outside.

It will be cooling off quickly this evening again so bring a jacket.
It will be cooling off quickly this evening again so bring a jacket.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures start off around 40 Saturday morning before reaching the mid 70s during the afternoon. Lots of sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy sky by the end of the day. Not as cold but still chilly Sunday morning, highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80.

A few occasional clouds this weekend but a nice weekend is on the docket! Still chilly in the...
A few occasional clouds this weekend but a nice weekend is on the docket! Still chilly in the mornings, just not as cold.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Highs continue to climb to near 80 or just above early next week with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers toward mid-week, but it’s still unclear if a chance will linger the rest of next week. As of now, rainfall doesn’t look too significant so drought conditions may start to reappear in the valley.

It will feel a lot more like fall in the coming days! We'll watch for any possible rain chance...
It will feel a lot more like fall in the coming days! We'll watch for any possible rain chance next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

