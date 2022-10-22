Business Break
Chris West makes campaign stop in Columbus

(WALB)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West was one of many candidates stopping by the Fountain City.

West met with local voters, and some traveled out-of-state at the Hilton Hotel on Victory Drive.

West is running against long-time Congressman Sanford Bishop in the highly contested race for District 2.

WTVM hosted a debate featuring both candidates in the studio. West says his primary goal 18 days before the election is to bring a new face to Congress and undo “bad” policies by the Biden administration.

Some voters from Texas traveled to the Fountain City in support of West, saying they would be canvassing neighborhoods and talking to Georgia voters.

“We’re just getting out, knocking on doors, seeing people from Columbus. We’ve got some great volunteers who are donating their time to go out and participate in our country. And they want to get out and tell folks that they think our country’s leadership is headed right now in the wrong direction,” said West.

Earlier in the week, Bishop met with farmers and industry experts to discuss Georgia’s agriculture economy and federal programs, saying his experience in Washington allows him to serve the constituents of the 2nd district better.

