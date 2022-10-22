Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

College football player killed in school bus crash

The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to "keep fighting and keep going on." (KCAL, KCBS, KPIX)
By KCBS, KCAL, KPIX
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In California, a San Jose State University football player died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter.

It happened Friday morning not far from the university’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Cadman McWright was riding a rental scooter when he was hit in a crosswalk.

Their preliminary investigation reported that McWright was hit after the bus entered the intersection when the light was green.

The college football game set for Saturday between San Jose State and New Mexico State is now postponed.

School officials said it will be moved to a future date.

The freshman running back had appeared in just one game this season.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor's suicide
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor’s suicide
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Mauriceo Antonio Edwards
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to...
Family, friends remember college football player killed in school bus crash
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train...
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson