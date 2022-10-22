Fall Conditions are Set in Stone for the Weekend Before the 80s Return Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A “fall-tastic” weekend is in store for the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures this Saturday morning are starting off in the 40s, but if you wear a jacket heading out the door you’ll need to shed it by the afternoon with temperatures warming up to the mid 70s. Clouds will move into the area later tonight but that’s not going to be an issue because Sunday will be sunny. Not as cold but still chilly Sunday morning, highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80. Highs continue to climb to near 80 or just above early next week with a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front is headed our way next week that could bring some rain. There is a chance of showers toward mid-week, but it’s looking like those showers will not impact next weekend. As of now, rainfall doesn’t look too significant so drought conditions may start to reappear in the valley. This frontal system is not expected to drop our temperatures next week like we saw earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.