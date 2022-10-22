Perfect Fall Weather Again Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mid to upper 70s and dry air? Yes please! Similar conditions to what we saw today are in store for our Sunday afternoon across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will start off in the mid and upper 40s, with afternoon highs a few degrees warmer than what we saw today (be able to shed those layers!).

Temps slightly above average by the start of the work week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Heading into the work week high temperatures and overnight lows will continue to gradually increase, a few degrees warmer each day. This will eventually lead to afternoon highs a little above average.

A slight chance for showers by Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloud cover will be increasing too, with eventual rainfall by Wednesday as a front moves through the area. This front won’t bring much in the way of temperature change, but the rain is certainly welcome as many areas are still extremely dry at this time. Seasonable weather is in store after that, with upper 70s in the afternoon and low 50s overnight. Heading into the next weekend we may see another small shot at some rain, but we will watch those details as we get closer to time. For now, enjoy the nice fall weather!

