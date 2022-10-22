Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
By Ken Curtis and Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.

“Yes, we are aware of the video and are investigating,” Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4 of the incident. “The matter will be dealt with.”

Coe said, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment.

Kennedy has turned around a stagnant DHS program and could get the Wolves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Jeff Davis next week.

The Wolves are currently 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in region play after defeating Opelika 14-7 Friday.

The team ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs under Head Coach Smitty Grider, who resigned the season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor's suicide
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor’s suicide
Mauriceo Antonio Edwards
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Phenix City police release surveillance photo to locate shooting suspect
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess

Latest News

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker stopped in Columbus Friday afternoon ahead of next...
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes stop in Columbus
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker stopped in Columbus Friday afternoon ahead of next...
VIDEO: U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes stop in Columbus 10-21
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker stopped in Columbus Friday afternoon ahead of next...
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes stop in Columbus
LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race