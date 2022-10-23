Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Enjoy the Fall Weather Today Before the Rain Returns Next Week

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Today Panel WTVM
Today Panel WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You can’t say Sunday without saying sun! That’s right, the Valley is going to experience another beautiful fall day today with sunny skies and temperatures peeking in the upper 70s! However, changes are on the way for next week with another front on the way.  We will see these changes starting the work week with temperatures returning to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday ... then comes the rain. This cold front will bring showers into the Valley in the late evening hours of Tuesday and continue into the early morning Wednesday. This cold front will not drop the temperatures like last week but it will return the highs for the rest of the week/weekend to the mid to upper 70s.  The Valley will get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday, but the rain coverage is expected to return for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime
Mauriceo Antonio Edwards
Opelika man arrested on human trafficking charges
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor's suicide
Columbus defense attorney weighs in on pastor’s suicide

Latest News

Nice fall weather in store Sunday.
Perfect Fall Weather Again Tomorrow
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Fall Conditions are Set in Stone for the Weekend Before the 80s Return Monday
Warm, sunny fall like weather this weekend.
Perfect Fall Weekend on Tap