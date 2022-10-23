Enjoy the Fall Weather Today Before the Rain Returns Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You can’t say Sunday without saying sun! That’s right, the Valley is going to experience another beautiful fall day today with sunny skies and temperatures peeking in the upper 70s! However, changes are on the way for next week with another front on the way. We will see these changes starting the work week with temperatures returning to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday ... then comes the rain. This cold front will bring showers into the Valley in the late evening hours of Tuesday and continue into the early morning Wednesday. This cold front will not drop the temperatures like last week but it will return the highs for the rest of the week/weekend to the mid to upper 70s. The Valley will get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday, but the rain coverage is expected to return for the weekend.

