More Active Weather on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
More active weather this week.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another gorgeous day in the Valley, with similar conditions to start off the work week. Mostly clear and cool again tonight with temps in the low 50s heading out the door tomorrow, but the afternoon will bring another slight increase in highs.

Warm start to the week with showers/storms by Wednesday.
Most of us will be in the 80s again Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with clouds building into Tuesday night as a front approaches the area. This front will move through Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning bringing some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Front cools us off slightly by Wednesday, but things warm back up quickly.
That front will drop our afternoon highs for Wednesday afternoon back to the low 70s, and we will see mostly clear skies by the evening. A gradual rise in temps is expected through the end of the work week, with another disturbance by the weekend to cool us off again.

Slight rain chances going up a little each day.
The timing on the weekend system is not worked out yet, so we will keep you updated as those details pan out. For now it’s looking like an increase in rain chances a little each day through the next Monday (Halloween). After that, mostly clear and cool again to start November!

