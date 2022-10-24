Auburn Univ. Club hosts 4th annual memorial golf tournament

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 4th annual memorial golf tournament was held at the Auburn University Club in honor of fallen officer William Buechner.

Four years ago, veteran officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

On Monday morning, October 24, friends and family gathered for the memorial golf tournament, where all proceeds will go to the William Buechner public safety scholarship fund and college savings for the two children he leaves behind.

Golf Committee member Josh Datenoff said the support over the years has been outstanding.

“It’s important for us to have the event just to remember Will and all the things he did for our community the sacrifice that he made for the public and the people who live here, to remember his family. I think people just come out to enjoy a day of golf while remembering a local hometown hero,” said Datenoff.

