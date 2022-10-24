Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.

L.O.V.E standing for “Let’s Overcome Violent Events”.

“Fear is gripping our city and we have got to combat that; we have to give people confidence to know that you can live,” says Pastor of Asbury UMC and general manager of RCG Media LLC, Mike Powell.

In Oakland Park, RCG Media LLC and partners are hoping to bring confidence to the community through sharing how to be a good, nosy neighbor.

“Nothing is better than going out into neighborhoods touching people, talking to people, letting people know that you’re there if they need anything,” Angela “AP” Willis, Program Director of RCG Media LLC.

The goal was to gather sign ups for the Oakland Park neighborhood watch group.

Powell says this event is the start of healing in neighborhoods.

“We want to flip the script; we want to make criminals afraid of the community not community afraid of the criminals,” says Powell

At the event, resources like mobile health screenings and voter registration were available. Powell says it is going to take an all hands-on deck effort to approach crime.

“The business community, the governmental community, the social services community, the non-profit community, the religious community, the volunteer community, it is going to take a community of communities,” says Powell.

Loving thy neighbor’s aim is to connect the community hand in hand with law enforcement.

“Once people get to know one another and work together they’re more apt to report issues or specific activity to law enforcement,” Sgt. Angela Florence of Columbus Police Department.

Sgt. Florence says the connection between a community and law enforcement is like a house.

“Every part works together to build that house structure, so that’s what we’re trying to do in the community to build a strong community, good foundation, good relationships, trust.”

