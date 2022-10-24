Business Break
Columbus pastor, retired Colonel passes away at 84

Rev. Roy George Plummer
Rev. Roy George Plummer(Source: Faith Tabernacle Community Church)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus pastor, Army veteran and community leader passed away at age 84.

Retired Colonel Rev. (Dr.) Roy George Plummer was the founder and pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church in Columbus.

Over the years, the pastor was also active with JROTC and local Boys Scouts of America.

According to the church’s Facebook page, Plummer passed peacefully at his home on Oct. 22, Sunday evening.

Those who knew Rev. Plummer say he will be genuinely missed.

