Columbus pastor, retired Colonel passes away at 84

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus pastor, Army veteran and community leader passed away at age 84.

Retired Colonel Rev. (Dr.) Roy George Plummer was the founder and pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church in Columbus.

Over the years, the pastor was also active with JROTC and local Boys Scouts of America.

According to the church’s Facebook page, Plummer passed peacefully at his home on Oct. 22, Sunday evening.

Those who knew Rev. Plummer say he will be genuinely missed.

