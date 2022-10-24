Business Break
Columbus police investigating two fatal weekend shootings

Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following two separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend.

The first occurred late Saturday night off Cantrell Drive near Victory Drive. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Joseph Patrick Kelly was pronounced dead just before midnight at Piedmont Hospital. He was transported to the ER with multiple gunshot wounds.

A statement from the Columbus Police Department reports multiple witnesses have been interviewed, but no criminal charges have been made at this time.

Police responded to another fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon off Delray Drive in east Columbus. Bryan confirms 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier was also pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22(Source: WTVM)

WTVM will update this story regarding the status of both investigations as information becomes available.

